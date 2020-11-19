Majlis Bachao Tahreek applies for re-registration

Party exploring options to fight GHMC polls

The Majlis Bachao Tahreek, after being unable to re-register itself with the Telangana State Election Commission, is unlikely to contest the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

However, the party leadership on Wednesday held deliberations to decide a way forward.

The party formally came into being in the month of September in 1994. The move came after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator, the late Aman Ullah Khan, broke ranks with the party over disagreements, and floated the MBT.

In connection with the GHMC elections, it was in 2009, that MBT founder’s son, Amjed Ullah Khan, was elected corporator of Azampura division. The MBT has been a principal opponent of the AIMIM in its bastion.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Khan said, “We found out very late that we were de-registered by the State Election Commission. We were not invited for all party meetings ahead of elections so we started wondering what happened.”

After this, Mr Khan explained that MBT leadership, including its president Majeed Ullah Khan, have been in contact with officials continuously to get the party re-registered.

“At this juncture, we have been thinking about what should be done about the upcoming GHMC elections. We are exploring possibilities of either supporting independent candidates, or fielding independent candidates, or not contesting. The election notification came out of the blue and has left us with little time.”

Mr Khan explained that the MBT was previously registered as an unrecognised party with the Election Commission of India as well. A proforma of application for registration as political party with the TSEC was filed on October 5. In a letter to the MBT, the TSEC pointed to certain issues in the application.

On November 10, it issued a notice calling for objections to the MBT leaders’ intention of registration.