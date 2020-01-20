‘Maintaining vision of the Constitution a big challenge’

Maintaining the vision and framework of the Constitution is a big challenge that the country is faced with in the present context, said sociologist and Delhi University professor Satish Deshpande.

The issue, he said, assumes significance in the light of attempts under way to make the Constitution ‘non-secular’ which does not care about aspects relating to social justice. “The real people must make their presence felt against these attempts,” he said.

Mr. Deshpande was here on Sunday to deliver the 9th S.R. Sankaran Memorial Lecture on the theme ‘Casteism and communalism: Friends or Enemies?’ organised by the Centre for Dalit Studies. He said the Constitution performed delicate balance between formal equality and sensitivity to substantive inequalities in society. Elaborating on the caste and communal aspects, he said these agendas were fast outstripping “our abilities to understand them” and time had come for action rather than talk to address the issues.

Referring to the situation in pre-Independence era, he said solutions like partition of the country came with their own problems as they were partial and provisional and provided fertile ground for different ideologies. He expressed concern over the attempts directed against minorities by the upper castes to retain their lead, but these would require larger base of support and involvement of lower castes.

“Success of these efforts will depend on the participation of these sections and, therefore, invitations are being extended to these groups,” he said.

In this context, he said not just social issues, economic factors too were important as there was undeniable differentiation on political, economic, regional and other factors between these sections.

CDS chairman Mallepalli Lakshmaiah also spoke.