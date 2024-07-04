ADVERTISEMENT

Maintain online register for children with birth defects: Hyderabad Collector

Published - July 04, 2024 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty visited Niloufer Hospital in Lakdikapul on Wednesday to assess the healthcare facilities available to patients.

At the hospital, he instructed medical officers to document online details of children born with birth defects in addition to maintaining physical registers and to ensure prompt treatment to improve their conditions. The Collector interacted with patients to understand their experiences, questioned the doctors about the services provided, and reviewed the registers.

He inspected various departments including the Intensive Care Block, Diagnostic Lab, Blood Centre, Quality Control Room, CCTV, Physiotherapy, Periodical Surgical Ward, Operation Theatre, Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre, SNCU Centre, and Neonatology Ward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US