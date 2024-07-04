Maintain online register for children with birth defects: Hyderabad Collector

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty visited Niloufer Hospital in Lakdikapul on Wednesday to assess the healthcare facilities available to patients.

At the hospital, he instructed medical officers to document online details of children born with birth defects in addition to maintaining physical registers and to ensure prompt treatment to improve their conditions. The Collector interacted with patients to understand their experiences, questioned the doctors about the services provided, and reviewed the registers.

He inspected various departments including the Intensive Care Block, Diagnostic Lab, Blood Centre, Quality Control Room, CCTV, Physiotherapy, Periodical Surgical Ward, Operation Theatre, Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre, SNCU Centre, and Neonatology Ward.