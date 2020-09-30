Hyderabad

Mahindra unveils electric three-wheeler

Mahindra Electric Mobility has launched its electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Telangana at ₹2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) post FAME scheme subsidies.

The running cost of Mahindra Treo is 50 paise/km. The lithium-ion battery requires zero-maintenance and offers 1,50,000 km of hassle-free running. The electric autorickshaw is completely designed and developed in India, the company said. The EV is available with a low down payment scheme of ₹50,000 from Mahindra Finance and low interest rate scheme of 10.8% from State Bank of India.

