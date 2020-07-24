Mahindra University eyes 4,000 students in five years

Mahindra Group has launched Mahindra University (MU), an institution with focus on offering a world-class, futuristic education and integrating the study of science and technology with humanities, ethics and philosophy and design.

Undergraduate, post graduate and Ph.D. courses are to be offered at the sprawling 130-acre campus of the university in Hyderabad. MU will also include the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched the university on Friday, a virtual event in which Mahindra Group chairman and the university’s Chancellor Anand Mahindra read out a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MU plans to launch the School of Management (2021-22), School of Law (2021-22), Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22), School of Media & Liberal Arts (2022-23) and School of Design (2023-24). It estimates 4,000 students and over 300 faculty members will be in place across the various schools over the next five years.

A release said the university would bring corporate and industrial ecosystems together through its centres of excellence (COEs). Students would have access to the group’s expertise through a CoE and other strategic engagements. The Telangana government had in May notified the university. Forming part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, MU will operate as an autonomous university and offer a contemporary, new-age curricula curated to fully leverage emerging technologies such as Data Science, Blockchain and Data Analytics.

Mr. Rao urged MU to encourage innovation and explore combining education and apprenticeship. The group, which had a tractor manufacturing unit at Zaheerabad, should consider setting up an advanced institute of manufacturing for students, he said.