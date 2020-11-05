Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq ft warehousing space in city

HYDERABAD

05 November 2020 23:46 IST

Gearing up with last-mile delivery roadmap to cater to Covid vaccine for pharma clients

Third-party logistics (3PL) solution provider Mahindra Logistics has added 7.5 lakh sq ft area to its existing ‘Built-To-Suit’ warehousing capacity in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Of this 4 lakh sq ft has been added at Patancheru facility here. The company is also setting up a warehouse with a contract manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad, Managing Director and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said during a virtual media interaction on Thursday.

He said across the country, the company has 16 million sq ft of warehousing facilities. Of this, Hyderabad played host to 1 million sf ft. For the company, whose focus is on adding more capacity in the south and western parts of the country, Telangana is a key market because of the State’s strategic location, from a logistics perspective, as well as the government’s policies.

On the facility coming up Zaheerabad, where Mahindra & Mahindra has one of the largest tractor manufacturing facility, he said in the first phase the warehouse will be a little less than one lakh sq ft and primarily cater to the automobile plant. In the subsequent phases, it would be expanded and cater to other customers, including to support contract manufacturing.

In Chennai, the company has added 3.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing facility in Oragadam. The facilities are developed to sustainable standards and allow the company to provide flexible and scalable fulfillment and integrated distribution solutions, a release said.

Phase 1 of the new sites in Hyderabad and Chennai are focussing on integrated solutions for e-commerce, consumer and engineering industries. In addition, with the anticipation of strong demand during the festive season, Mahindra Logistics has set up nearly 10 lakh sq ft of flex warehousing solutions for supporting customers. A considerable size of this space is also catering to large pharma companies during the pandemic.

MLL is gearing itself with a massive last-mile delivery roadmap to cater to the highly anticipated Covid vaccine for its pharma clients across India, the release said.