Mahesh Babu’s Humbl Co. joins hands with Myntra

Humbl Co, a menswear brand launched by actor Mahesh Babu six months ago, on Saturday announced its association with leading fashion portal Myntra.

Riding on the crest of success after his recent Telugu film, “Sari Leru Neekevvaru”, the actor came personally to announce the association, to take his apparel brand all across the country and enhance its reach, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, where Myntra has a strong presence.

Talking about Humbl Co brand sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts and bottom wear, which will be now be available on Myntra, Mr. Mahesh Babu said it conveys the philosophy of “stay humble, real and simple”. “The values of simplicity and humility that I believe in form the core of the brand’s mission statement,” he said.

He said that the journey so far after launching the brand for which he gives credit to his wife Namrata has been memorable and he was now excited with the brand’s association with Myntra as it gives access to pan India audience.

Accepting compliments for the success of his latest film, Mr Mahesh sporting a simple blue shirt, his favourite colour incidentally said association with Myntra just happened and they were not looking at any other online brand for now.

He also said he was not thinking of any other commercial venture and “right now Humbl co is special for us’.

Though his brand is associated with Myntra to facilitate online shopping, Mahesh Babu admitted he did not shop personally as all his shopping was done for him by his wife. “ I am married to Namratha for 15 years now and dated her for five years before that. Thus for the last 20 years I have not been shopping for my clothes,” he said answering a query with a smile.

But would he shop for his children? “ you know how this generation is. They can get what they want. Yes sometimes when we we go abroad I do shop” he said.

Asked about what role he enjoyed most, being an entrepreneur or an actor, he said, “acting is my life and I enjoy it the most. My wife takes care of entrepreneurship”.

Asked about his favourite design and colour he said checks shirt and blue colour.” I am some one who can attend an award function with a checks shirt,”.

On his next film, he said he was now on a two-month break and after three months, new movie would be announced.

Mr. Amar Nagaram, Head Myntra Jabong said associating with Mahesh Babu’s brand Humbl Co was the perfect match for them as men’s wear was growing at 100 per cent year on year. Men’s casual and Western wear was attracting lot of traction.The kind of fandom Mahesh enjoyed, fans would be delighted to see his brands available online and clothes reflecting his style.

He said Myntra has 3,000 brands and the portal was launching a brand first time from the Souther part of the country.

Ms Sushruthi Krishna , Brand Head, The Humbl co, said it was an age inclusive and affordable menswear brand and was available at a stores in AMB mall and they have offline expansion plans for multi retail and stand alone outlets in next six months.