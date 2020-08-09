Hyderabad

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu planted saplings at his residence in Film Nagar, as part of the Green India Challenge, on his birthday. He said that plants and animals have equal right as humans on this earth. He added that cutting forests and concrete jungles coming up would harm the planet and it was the responsibility of all to ensure that green cover increases. Appreciating TRS MP Santosh Kumar for the initiative, he asked his fans to carry forward the challenge, and nominated Jr NTR, Tamil filmstar Vijay and actress Shruthi Hasaan.

