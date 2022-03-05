Mahesh Babu to support 125 children in need of cardiac surgery

Foundation launched to help poor children with heart diseases

An initiative titled Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) for economically-disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases was launched by Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at an event held on Saturday.

“The PLHF seeks to provide a bridge fund for parents of children with cardiac anomalies, through donations from individuals and corporates wanting to give something back to society, across the country,” stated a press release from the Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) which has launched the initiative.

Mr Mahesh Babu has pledged his support to children at RCHI through the Mahesh Babu Foundation, to facilitate critical heart surgery for the economically-disadvantaged people. The selection of cases would be done by a team of doctors, who woulf also decide the financial assistance on case-to-case basis. The actor has announced that he would extend support to 125 children in need of cardiac surgery.

Chairman of the PLHF Chinnaswamy Reddy said cardiac procedures in children are primarily a one-time effort which helps the child lead a productive life. “But the young parents struggle to arrange funds for treatment. As doctors, we feel these children could easily be cured with a little financial help. The foundation is the result of a solution-finding exercise to this problem,” he said.