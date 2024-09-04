More actors from the Telugu film industry announced their contributions to the flood relief measures being taken up by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that are reeling under the impact of heavy rains. Actor Mahesh Babu pledged a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of the Telugu States. Actor Allu Arjun donated ₹1 crore in total to the CMRFs of both the States to support the relief efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent actor K Chiranjeevi too announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of the two Telugu States.

“Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger,” stated Mr. Babu in a post on X

Akkineni family has transferred ₹50 lakh each to the government accounts of the two States as donation, as per a press release.

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024) morning, actor Jr NTR announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Actor Vishwak Sen pledged donation of ₹5 lakh to Telangana CMRF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.