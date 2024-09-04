GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi announce donations to CMRF of flood-hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Akkineni family has transferred Rs 50 lakh each to the government accounts of the two States as donation

Updated - September 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Chiranjeevi along with Mahesh Babu. File

Photo Credit: By Arrangement

More actors from the Telugu film industry announced their contributions to the flood relief measures being taken up by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that are reeling under the impact of heavy rains. Actor Mahesh Babu pledged a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of the Telugu States. Actor Allu Arjun donated ₹1 crore in total to the CMRFs of both the States to support the relief efforts.

 Prominent actor K Chiranjeevi too announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of the two Telugu States.

 “Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger,” stated Mr. Babu in a post on X

Akkineni family has transferred ₹50 lakh each to the government accounts of the two States as donation, as per a press release.

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024) morning, actor Jr NTR announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Actor Vishwak Sen pledged donation of ₹5 lakh to Telangana CMRF. 

Published - September 04, 2024 06:54 pm IST

