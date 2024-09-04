More actors from the Telugu film industry announced their contributions to the flood relief measures being taken up by the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that are reeling under the impact of heavy rains. Actor Mahesh Babu pledged a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of the Telugu States. Actor Allu Arjun donated ₹1 crore in total to the CMRFs of both the States to support the relief efforts.

I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏.… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 4, 2024

Prominent actor K Chiranjeevi too announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of the two Telugu States.

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

మనందరం ఏదో… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2024

“Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger,” stated Mr. Babu in a post on X

In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let's collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 3, 2024

Akkineni family has transferred ₹50 lakh each to the government accounts of the two States as donation, as per a press release.

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024) morning, actor Jr NTR announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Actor Vishwak Sen pledged donation of ₹5 lakh to Telangana CMRF.