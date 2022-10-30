Maharashtra closes gates of Babli barrage after 120 days this year

Sriramsagar Project is at its full reservoir level of 1091 feet

The Hindu Bureau NIZAMABAD
October 30, 2022 21:50 IST

All the 14 crest gates of the Babli barrage across the Godavari in Nanded district of neighbouring Maharashtra were shut on Saturday as part of the annual practice in compliance with the Supreme Court orders dating back to 2013.

According to sources, it is mandatory on the part of the officials concerned of Maharashtra government to close all the gates of the Babli project on October 29 to comply with the Apex Court’s orders.

The Babli project gates were kept open for nearly 120 days from July 1 to October 28.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) in Telangana’s Nizamabad district is filled to the brim at its full reservoir level of 1091 ft.

