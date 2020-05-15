Mahabubnagar safe with community watch

At a time when migrants, particularly labourers, returning to their native places in Telangana from different parts of the country have become a cause of concern to the respective district authorities with increased fears of coronavirus spread with them, Mahabubnagar district has successfully checked any rise in positive cases for the last 34 days.

The district administration, which had initiated the community watch concept during the initial days of COVID-19 spread in the State to educate people against the virus spread and also to keep a tab on people’s health with door-to-door information collection, has once again switched on its community watch activity supervised by the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA).

Identifying the potential of community watch to prevent spurt in COVID-19 cases in spite of migrants returning to the district, the administration has shouldered the responsibility of health quotient (HQ) management both in rural and urban areas by keeping a watch on the health condition of the returnee migrants. “The village-level community watch teams have been helping the surveillance teams by informing changes, if any, in the health condition of those returned from other areas and getting medical/health check-up done, if necessary,” District Collector S. Venkata Rao said.

According to DRDA officials, the community watch teams have been helping the administration by stickering the houses where the migrants returned from other districts in Telangana and other States are staying and keeping a watch on their health status by visiting the houses everyday and collecting information. In the urban area, municipal commissioners are monitoring the community watch teams comprising the women self-help groups and resource persons, while the DRDA is handling the teams comprising village organisation members in rural areas.

“We have made district and divisional officers in-charge for taking care of the migrants returning to the district and also helping the inter-departmental teams oversee the relief 24×7. A total of 441 community watch teams in rural areas and 125 in urban areas are dealing with the migrants, both incoming and outgoing,” the District Collector explained.

The community watch teams have information from ward/village level as to who have returned and who went out. “Their role in ensuring the people returning from other areas undergo prescribed quarantine period is very significant and it’s with their support we have been able to prevent new positive cases for over a month now,” Mr. Venkata Rao told The Hindu.

The district administration has also set up nine inter-district/inter-state border checkposts for conducting health screening of all those returning to the district.