ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Sivaratri: Vemulawada teems with devotees on second day of annual religious jatara

March 08, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/ KHAMMAM

A number of special pujas were performed at Siva temples across the State to mark the auspicious day

The Hindu Bureau

Religious fervour reached a fever pitch in Vemulawada, the abode of Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri festival.

Vemulawada, popularly known as ‘South Kashi’, was soaked in spiritual fervour with scores of devotees swarming the temple town to worship the presiding deity Lord Rajanna on the auspicious occasion.

The temple complex reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namaha Shivaya’ as the devotees waited for their turn in the serpentine queue to have a darshan of the temple deity with reverence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Lingarchana, Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadashaa Rudrabhishekam and a host of other special rituals and pujas marked the celebration of the festival.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar presented pattu vastrams to the temple deity on Thursday night on the inaugural day of the three-day annual mega jatara in Vemulawada.

A host of various devotional and cultural programmes were organised on the second day of the jatara on Friday enriching spiritual ambience much to the delight of the devotees observing ‘jagran’.

Maha Sivarathri festival was celebrated with religious fervor at all the temples dedicated to Lord Siva in the old undivided Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered special prayers at Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Snanala Laxmipuram in Khammam district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US