Maha Sivaratri: Vemulawada teems with devotees on second day of annual religious jatara

March 08, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/ KHAMMAM

Religious fervour reached a fever pitch in Vemulawada, the abode of Lord Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri festival.

Vemulawada, popularly known as ‘South Kashi’, was soaked in spiritual fervour with scores of devotees swarming the temple town to worship the presiding deity Lord Rajanna on the auspicious occasion.

The temple complex reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namaha Shivaya’ as the devotees waited for their turn in the serpentine queue to have a darshan of the temple deity with reverence.

Maha Lingarchana, Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadashaa Rudrabhishekam and a host of other special rituals and pujas marked the celebration of the festival.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar presented pattu vastrams to the temple deity on Thursday night on the inaugural day of the three-day annual mega jatara in Vemulawada.

A host of various devotional and cultural programmes were organised on the second day of the jatara on Friday enriching spiritual ambience much to the delight of the devotees observing ‘jagran’.

Maha Sivarathri festival was celebrated with religious fervor at all the temples dedicated to Lord Siva in the old undivided Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered special prayers at Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Snanala Laxmipuram in Khammam district.