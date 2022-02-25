Maha Shivaratri jatara in Vemulawada from Feb. 28 to March 2

TSRTC to operate around 777 special buses

The precincts of the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district are being spruced up for the Maha Shivaratri jathara to be held from February 28 to March 2, 2022.

Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam will be held at the famous temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival at 11.35 p.m. on Tuesday night.

As the Dharma Gundam will remain out of bounds for devotees as per the COVID-19 safety precautions, the authorities have made alternative arrangements by installing overhead taps for the benefit of devotees, temple sources said.

Jathara related works such as erection of temporary pandals and extension of queue lines, among others have been completed. Additional CCTV cameras are being installed at vantage points at the temple complex and the main thoroughfares surrounding the temple to bolster surveillance.

The TSRTC has made arrangements to operate around 777 special buses from various bus depots in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district to Vemulawada from February 28 to March 2.

TSRTC regional manager A Sridhar reviewed the arrangements to ply as many as 14 mini buses to ferry devotees from Tippapur to the temple in Vemulawada free of cost during the ensuing jathara.

Meanwhile, temple executive officer Rama Devi on Friday handed over the Maha Shivaratri jathara invitation to Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu in the temple town.