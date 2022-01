Madhusudan takes oath as MLC

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 22:59 IST

Tatha Madhusudan, who was elected MLC from Khammam Local Bodies, took oath as Member of Legislative Council at the Chamber of Telangana Legislative Council Protem Chairman Amin-ul-Hasan Jafri.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, among others, were present.

