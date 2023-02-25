ADVERTISEMENT

Madhira ZPHS headmistress caught taking bribe

February 25, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Saturday, caught the in-charge headmistress of Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Madhira, Mathangi Srilatha, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a man to do an official favour.

According to ACB sources, Ms. Srilatha, school assistant of ZPHS for Girls, who is also holding the full additional charge as the headmistress, demanded ₹50,000 from Ramu to put counter signature on the cheques for six development works completed by his father under the State government’s “Mana Basti Mana Badi” scheme, meant for upgradation of school infrastructure.

ACB officials laid a trap and caught Ms. Srilatha while she was allegedly receiving ₹25,000 from the complainant as the first instalment, sources added. The ACB registered a case and is investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US