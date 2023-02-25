Madhira ZPHS headmistress caught taking bribe

February 25, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Saturday, caught the in-charge headmistress of Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Madhira, Mathangi Srilatha, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a man to do an official favour.

According to ACB sources, Ms. Srilatha, school assistant of ZPHS for Girls, who is also holding the full additional charge as the headmistress, demanded ₹50,000 from Ramu to put counter signature on the cheques for six development works completed by his father under the State government’s “Mana Basti Mana Badi” scheme, meant for upgradation of school infrastructure.

ACB officials laid a trap and caught Ms. Srilatha while she was allegedly receiving ₹25,000 from the complainant as the first instalment, sources added. The ACB registered a case and is investigating.