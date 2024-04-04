Madhapur police nab gang of four for renting cars and mortgaging them  

April 04, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Madhapur police, on Wednesday, nabbed a gang of four for allegedly mortgaging rented cars.

The police arrested 24-year-old Madella Abhishek, 22-year-old Elkapally Komaleshwar and 23-year-old Eluri Prem Kumar, all natives of Ramagundam. The main accused, 20-year-old Harish Kundarapu, who is also a native of Ramagundam, is absconding. According to the officials, Harish booked online cars on Long Drive Cars Furnishing company in Madhapur and used the other three to submit their identity proofs to collect the cars at a commission ranging between ₹35,000 - ₹50,000.

After procuring the car, he mortgaged the vehicles in Adilabad citing financial troubles and earned ₹4-5 lakh from it, the official said.

On March 29, when Abhishek went to rent another car in the company, the management recognised the ID proof and found five vehicles including two Mahindra Thar, a Maruti Ertiga, an Eco Sport and a Hyundai Creta were already rented on the same ID. Efforts are underway to trace and nab Harish.