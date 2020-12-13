Madhapur mishap: Stunned friends queue up at mortuary

HYDERABAD

13 December 2020 23:01 IST

All five hailed from Andhra;

The Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary on Sunday morning teemed with a group of crestfallen youngsters, friends of the five who died in an accident at Wipro junction on Saturday midnight. Since the five were natives of different districts in Andhra Pradesh, their parents reached the mortuary quite late.

Restless for details

Immediately after parking their bikes at OGH, the youngsters rushed towards familiar faces already present at the mortuary for details about the accident. All of them were trying to piece together the information about where the five were headed, but none had complete details.

Restless to know more, they stood beside the police officials seated under a shed on the mortuary premises.

Advertising

Advertising

Gachibowli police said they are trying to go through call records of the five youth for clues about where they were going.

The youngest of the five to die was 20-year-old P. Bharadwaj, a native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, who was working in an animation firm. His former colleagues Ayyappa and Prem said he was jovial and diligent.

Another youth who died was K. Pavan Kumar (24), a native of Nellore. It was only a week ago that he visited Hyderabad for the first time, and joined the hostel. A B.Tech graduate, he came to the city to prepare for IELTS examination and go abroad. However, his ambition was nipped in the bud.

His parents, who were shattered by the news and were yet to reach Hyderabad until Sunday late afternoon, had sent a relative to confirm whether the news of the accident was indeed true.

While trying to coordinate with police and family members, Sriharsha, the cousin of another victim C. Manohar (23), said the latter used to come to their home in Beeramguda on weekends.

“I had asked him to come on Saturday too. He was supposed to reach my place,” Mr Sriharsha said.