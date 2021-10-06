Maanaveeya Development partners with Akshaya Patra

Maanaveeya Development and Finance Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Oikocredit, a 45-year-old global development financing institution, as part of their CSR initiative, has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation and pledged to support a customized food delivery vehicle at Kandi kitchen, Sangareddy. The vehicle will help in reaching more than 3,000 rural mid-day meals beneficiaries. Apart from the vehicle the organization extended dry ration kits to over 2,500 children during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Gouri Sankar, Managing Director, Maanaveeya Development and Finance Private Limited said: "We are pleased to partner with Akshaya Patra, and support them with this customized food delivery vehicle. We are also glad that we could also support over 2,500 children with Happiness kits during the pandemic when the schools were closed and the children were deprived of the regular mid-day meals”. Additionally, it supported the Kandi Kitchen facility of the Akshaya Patra Foundation with a solar power plant during 2019-20.