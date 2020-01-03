MAA should take action against Rajasekhar: Chiru

Hours after he spoke about the ongoing tussle with Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) president Naresh, actor V. Rajasekhar stepped down from the post of executive vice-president of the association.

On Thursday morning, the “Garudavega” actor snatched the microphone from writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and created a ‘ruckus’ at an event organised to launch the 2020 diary of MAA.

“My family life and health are totally disturbed because of the association politics. These are responsible for my recent car accident too,” Dr. Rajasekhar said, adding that there were several issues that need to be addressed.

Actors Mohan Babu and Jayasudha tried to interrupt him but to no avail. Later, he left the stage, following which Chiranjeevi, who was visibly upset with Rajasekhar’s behaviour, openly condemned him and said that strong disciplinary action should be taken against him by the association. “The disciplinary committee should take a strong action,” he said.

“Any issues between members of MAA should be figured out internally, but one should not take them to the media or talk in public,” Mr. Chiranjeevi said. Senior Congress leader T. Subbarami Reddy and actors Krishnam Raju and Muralimohan were present.