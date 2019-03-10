MAA polls today: it’s Shivaji Raja vs Naresh

The biennial elections to Movie Artistes Association (MAA), which has aroused a lot of interest among members this time, will be held at the Film Chambers of Commerce on Sunday.

Differences over finances

The split in the association between groups headed by the incumbent president Shivaji Raja and general secretary Naresh had made the members take a serious look at the elections. Shivaji Raja, who was elected unopposed, and Naresh were on the same panel of contestants last time. But, differences between them reportedly over financial matters of the association resulted in them parting ways.

Naresh, who is heading a panel of 26 contestants for various posts, entered the fray with the active support of actor-couple Rajasekhar and Jeevitha. Shivaji Raja’s panel includes S.V. Krishna Reddy, Srikanth, Rajiv Kanakala, Tanish and Raj Tarun.

Curiously, both panels have sought the blessings of Chiranjeevi, who is an elderly figure of the association. They have carried out a no-holds-barred campaign to win the support of 745 members.

Big promises

Naresh promised ₹ 6,000 monthly pension and assistance of ₹ 1 lakh for the marriage of members’ children if he was elected. On the other hand, Shivaji Raja accused Naresh of insulting the post of president of MAA. He ran for a second term bowing to pressure from members. He blamed Naresh of misleading Chiranjeevi with a view to enter the fray. He promised a monthly pension of ₹ 7,500 and free provisions to 50 actors and actresses.

Actor Nagababu has extended support to Naresh’s panel.