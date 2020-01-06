MAA accepts actor Rajasekhar’s resignation

The executive committee of Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) accepted the resignation of actor Rajasekhar, three days after he created ‘ruckus’ and turned in his papers.

Committee members of MAA, the governing body of Telugu film industry, held an emergency meeting on Saturday and unanimously resolved to constitute a disciplinary and reconciliation committee to preside over the affairs of the association.

Further, they have appointed ‘Rebel Star’ Krishnam Raju as the chief advisor and actors Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and Jayasudha Kapoor as its members.

On Thursday, Dr. Rajasekhar snatched the microphone from writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and spoke about his ongoing tussle with MAA at an event organised to launch the 2020 diary of the association.

“My family life and health are totally disturbed because of the association politics. These are responsible for my recent car accident too,” Dr. Rajasekhar said, adding that there were several issues that need to be addressed.

Disciplinary action

Actors Mohan Babu and Jayasudha tried to interrupt him, but to no avail. Later, he left the stage, following which Chiranjeevi, who was visibly upset with Rajasekhar’s behaviour, openly condemned him and said that strong disciplinary action should be taken against him by the association. “The disciplinary committee should take a strong action,” he said.

“Any issues between members of MAA should be figured out internally, but one should not take them to the media or talk in public,” the Gharana Mogudu actor said.