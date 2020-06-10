M. Tech students take up MGNREGS works

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the economy and reversed the fate of many people in various sectors, so much so that even highly qualified students are going for manual labour in villages, utilising their parents’ MGNREGS cards..
Engineering students pursuing M.Tech in a private college in Hyderabad are working under the job guarantee scheme in the district. With colleges remaining closed and industries and software companies closed, as many as 20 B.Tech graduates and some who are pursuing post-graduation are reportedly taking up MGNREGS works in Velpur mandal. They are paid a maximum of ₹237 and a minimum of ₹150 per day depending on the work.
Asked why they were going to the works which are generally meant for unqualified and unlettered rural people during the agricultural off-season, Ravinder (name changed), an M.Tech student, said that he had no other option but to earn something for himself as his family was poor and he had nothing else to do at home. He started attending the EGS work only of late. There is nothing wrong in doing any work for employment, was his opinion.
