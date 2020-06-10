Hyderabad

M. Tech students take up MGNREGS works

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the economy and reversed the fate of many people in various sectors, so much so that even highly qualified students are going for manual labour in villages, utilising their parents’ MGNREGS cards..

Engineering students pursuing M.Tech in a private college in Hyderabad are working under the job guarantee scheme in the district. With colleges remaining closed and industries and software companies closed, as many as 20 B.Tech graduates and some who are pursuing post-graduation are reportedly taking up MGNREGS works in Velpur mandal. They are paid a maximum of ₹237 and a minimum of ₹150 per day depending on the work.

Asked why they were going to the works which are generally meant for unqualified and unlettered rural people during the agricultural off-season, Ravinder (name changed), an M.Tech student, said that he had no other option but to earn something for himself as his family was poor and he had nothing else to do at home. He started attending the EGS work only of late. There is nothing wrong in doing any work for employment, was his opinion.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:25:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/m-tech-students-take-up-mgnregs-works/article31798097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY