LVPEI institute for vision rehab bags award

National Association for the Blind presented Sarojini Triloknath National Award in the best institution category to L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)’s Institute for Vision Rehabilitation during a virtual ceremony.

Over the past 30 years, LVPEI has rehabilitated over two lakh people with low vision and blindness. Through various centre-based and community-based approaches, it aims to empower people with incurable vision loss, leading to an independent and dignified life.

The services offered include various aspects of care for every age group, starting from early intervention services for children to prescribing low vision devices to mobility, technology and employment training for adults.

Besides training in specific or multiple trades through ‘Livelihood Skill Development Program’, the institute offers support to people with vision loss and their family members in upscaling their trade ventures.

