LVPEI awarded for contribution to eye care

The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI-Hyderabad) has been recognised as one of the ‘Top 10 Best NGOs of the Year – 2024’ at the Global CSR and ESG Awards 2024 for the hospital’s contributions to the eye health sector. The LVPEI ‘Eye Health Pyramid’ is an integrated eye care delivery model that ensures the availability of affordable eye care in remote rural areas. Permanent eye care centres in rural communities are connected to secondary and advanced tertiary eye care centres equipped to handle complex cases. At the base of the pyramid are ‘Vision Guardians’ who perform basic screenings for up to 5,000 people and refer those needing further care to vision centres. ‘Vision Centers’ provide primary eye care services, dispense eyeglasses and cater to about 50,000 people. A cluster of 10 vision centres links to a secondary centre, serving up to half a million people, said a release.

