ADVERTISEMENT

LVPEI awarded for contribution to eye care

Published - July 08, 2024 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI-Hyderabad) has been recognised as one of the ‘Top 10 Best NGOs of the Year – 2024’ at the Global CSR and ESG Awards 2024 for the hospital’s contributions to the eye health sector. The LVPEI ‘Eye Health Pyramid’ is an integrated eye care delivery model that ensures the availability of affordable eye care in remote rural areas. Permanent eye care centres in rural communities are connected to secondary and advanced tertiary eye care centres equipped to handle complex cases. At the base of the pyramid are ‘Vision Guardians’ who perform basic screenings for up to 5,000 people and refer those needing further care to vision centres. ‘Vision Centers’ provide primary eye care services, dispense eyeglasses and cater to about 50,000 people. A cluster of 10 vision centres links to a secondary centre, serving up to half a million people, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US