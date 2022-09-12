L.V. Prasad Eye Institute’s centre renamed

L.V. Prasad Eye Institute’s Kallam Anji Reddy Campus is now named ‘Hariram Motumal Nasta & Renu Hariram Nasta Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre’

The Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute’s (LVPEI) Kallam Anji Reddy Campus is now named ‘Hariram Motumal Nasta & Renu Hariram Nasta Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre’.

Risha Kilaru and California-based plastic surgeon Gangadhar Prasad Kilaru have extended support to further strengthen and scale up the ophthalmic plastic services at the institute. Acknowledging their support, the centre has been named in honour of Risha Kilaru’s parents.

Ophthalmic plastic surgery is a speciality branch of ophthalmology that deals with deformities, tumours, orbital fractures (when there is a break in one of the bones surrounding the eyeball) and cosmetic concerns of the structures around the eye.

This branch of ophthalmology not only saves vision and life with timely interventions but also improves the facial and ocular appearance of individuals.

Services offered

LVPEI’s Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Centre offers basic to advanced (including navigation-guided and 3D implant surgeries) care to treat a range of eye problems pertaining to the structures surrounding the eye, including the eyelids, orbit (bones of the eye socket), lacrimal system (tear duct system), forehead, and midface area. The centre is managed by team of ophthalmologists and optometrists

The most common eye conditions managed here include droopy eyelids, tearing (watering eye) in children and adults, periocular (surrounding the eyeball) and facial cosmetic concerns, thyroid eye disease, and eye tumours (eye cancer).

The centre also has a dedicated prosthetic clinic. Injury as well as, certain disorders such as Cancers can lead to loss or removal of an eye. While the vision cannot be restored, the appearance can be brought back to near normal, by customized artificial eyes (prosthesis).

Over the years more than 20,000 people have benefited from LVPEI’s Ophthalmic Plastic services for the past two decades.

When Mucormycosis cases surged in India during the second wave of COVID-19, the department played a crucial role. Between 2021 to 2022, a total of 1090 Mucormycosis cases were treated at LVPEI.