LV Prasad Eye Hospital doctor killed in road mishap on ORR

Published - September 30, 2024 02:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old doctor working at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital was killed in a road mishap during the wee hours of Monday (September 30, 2024) on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad. Dr. Nilay Reddy, who worked as Cornea and Anterior Segment Fellow at the Eye Hospital, was heading towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from his residence in Jubilee Hills, said the police.

The Rajendranagar police, who booked a case, said that he crashed into a road divider near Exit 17 of the ORR at around 5 a.m. “The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation shows he was going at about 140 kmph in the 120 kmph road in his sedan. Driving under the influence of alcohol has been ruled out,” said the Inspector of Rajendranagar police, K. Kastro. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy and the car was towed away from the ORR. 

