Luxury hotel’s initiative to limit plastic waste

As part of its environmental sustainability program, Park Hyatt here has become what it claims to be the first hotel in the country to set up a water purification-cum-glass bottling unit on its premises, thus reducing usage of 2.5 lakh plastic bottles per year.

The state-of-the-art unit set up in partnership with WaterHealth India will provide purified IS-10500 standard quality water in recyclable glass bottles to the hotel guests. This will be extended to all hotels of the group in the country soon, said Thomas Abraham, general manager, Park Hyatt at a press conference here.

This project will save over 3.5 lakh litres of water, 200 MW of energy and restrict over 20 tons of carbon emissions every year. The plant monitors key parameters like cleanliness of water, pH and total dissolved solids of water, said Sanjay Bhatnagar, CEO, WaterHealth International USA.

Vikas Shah, COO, WaterHealth, said they intend to ensure plastic free options in the five segments of corporate, hospitality, restaurants, institutions and SMEs. It is also working with the municipalities in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar in this respect.