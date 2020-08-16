Lungs flown in from Pune for transplant

Lungs collected from a young brain-dead patient in Pune was flown down to Hyderabad in a chartered flight for transplantation on Sunday.

A patient at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, suffering from terminal lung disease was in need of lung transplant and registered his name to receive the organ through Jeevandan, the government’s organ donation programme.

On Sunday, a youth was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Pune and tested negative for COVID-19. His family decided to donate his organs. Jeevandan officials here coordinated with Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre in Pune. The lungs were brought in a chartered flight. Traffic police of both cities arranged a green corridor and Airports Authority of India too extended help, stated a press release.