Lungs flown down to city from Kolkata

Lungs harvested from a young brain-dead patient in Kolkata, West Bengal, was flown down to Hyderabad, Telangana, on Monday morning for transplantation here.

The recipient is an individual suffering from end-stage lung disease admitted at KIMS Hospitals here. Heads of Telangana State’s Jeevandan Cadaver Transplant Programme and the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) coordinated to execute the donation process. Green corridors were formed in the two cities with the assistance of police departments in West Bengal and Telangana.

The donor was certified brain dead at the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata on Saturday following which the relatives collectively made a decision to donate the organs, as per a press release. The institute placed the family’s desire to ROTTO.

The Jeevandan organ donation programme in-charge G. Swarnalatha coordinated with heads of ROTTO (Eastern Zone) to allocate lungs to the patient in Hyderabad.

This was the second lung transplant at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, in the past 10 days. Doctors from the KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute said that the patient who received the lungs on August 16 is recovering.