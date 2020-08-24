Lungs flown down to city from Kolkata

Lungs harvested from a young brain-dead patient in Kolkata, West Bengal, was flown down to Hyderabad, Telangana, on Monday morning for transplantation here.
The recipient is an individual suffering from end-stage lung disease admitted at KIMS Hospitals here. Heads of Telangana State’s Jeevandan Cadaver Transplant Programme and the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) coordinated to execute the donation process. Green corridors were formed in the two cities with the assistance of police departments in West Bengal and Telangana.
The donor was certified brain dead at the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata on Saturday following which the relatives collectively made a decision to donate the organs, as per a press release. The institute placed the family’s desire to ROTTO.
The Jeevandan organ donation programme in-charge G. Swarnalatha coordinated with heads of ROTTO (Eastern Zone) to allocate lungs to the patient in Hyderabad.
This was the second lung transplant at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, in the past 10 days. Doctors from the KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute said that the patient who received the lungs on August 16 is recovering.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath