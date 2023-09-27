Lulu shopping mall opened in Hyderabad

September 27, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

U.A.E.-based retailer Lulu Group on September 27 opened its first shopping mall in Hyderabad and reiterated the ₹3,500 crore investment committent it had made to Telangana for a clutch of projects ranging from a 2 million square feet destination mall to a food processing facility.

“Today we are inaugurating our first shopping mall in Hyderabad. This is our first venture in the State. Our second project will be an export-oriented state of the art food processing facility, including meat processing, in Hyderabad,” chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali said at the opening of the mall in Kukatpally in Hyderabad by Telangana’s Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Towards supporting the local fishing community, the Lulu Group is also also planning to establish a seafood procurement and processing centre in Siricilla, the constituency of the Minister. “Apart from this, we have also committed ₹3,500 crore over next three years in a destination shopping mall, mini malls and agricultural produce sourcing, logistics and processing hub for facilitating 100% exports as well as promotion of Telangana products across India and overseas,” he said, thanking the Minister and government for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rao said he was hopeful of the Lulu Group’s investment exceeding the ₹3,500 crore committent it had made on malls, super markets, food processing and allied sectors, including aquaculture and fish processing. The projects will benefit the youth in Telangana by way of jobs as well as farmers and those into fishing and poultry in the State in terms of augmenting their income.

“We will show the Lulu Group team more opportunities and ensure they have the best of experience in India. I can promise you Yusuff bhai that you can use Telangana as a stepping stone for many good things for India and rest of the world as well,” the Minister said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rao said opening of the mall is a “fantastic addition to Hyderabad’s retail scene! Telangana’s first-ever Lulu Mall by the UAE-based retailer Lulu Group is ready to welcome customers in Hyderabad. Inaugurated Lulu Mall covering 5 lakh sq. ft in Hyderabad. Congratulations to LuLu Group...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT