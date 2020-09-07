Lukewarm response for Metro Rail at Miyapur

Affordable public transport comes as a relief for private employees

Irrespective of the lukewarm response and the sparse flow of commuters, lots of optimism was seen among the Metro Rail passengers at Miyapur station, the starting point of Miyapur-L.B. Nagar corridor, on the resumption of the elevated and fast mode of public transport facility in Hyderabad on Monday.

None of the three coaches of about half a dozen trains that left for their destination from Miyapur station on Monday morning had even a dozen passengers each, as observed at the starting point for over half-an-hour. A few passengers who reached Miypur station from L.B. Nagar station expressed satisfaction over the safety measures taken by the metro rail authorities.

They (authorities) have marked spots for passengers who travel without seat in the coaches and in the seating arrangement on the sides of the coaches every alternate seat was marked for it to be kept vacant. “Since it’s the first day the number of commuters availing the transport mode appears to be very less and it has to be seen how authorities would cope in case the flow of passengers increases,” Manoj, who took a ride from L.B. Nagar just out of curiosity, said at Miyapur.

However, the resumption of metro rail service has brought cheers to some private employees, regular riders of metro till the services were suspended on March 22, as they had been finding it very difficult to reach their place of work in the absence of any public transport facility since the phased reopening of the economic activity from July.

“I have been spending nearly half of my daily earnings of ₹500 on share auto transport to reach Ameerpet from KPHB and return home every day and the resumption of metro rail service is a big relief to me,” Kiran who works in a novelties shop in Ameerpet area said. Similar was the opinion of Sarita, who works for a private firm also in Ameerpet area.