Lucky escape for Naidu

Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a lucky escape on Saturday, when a vehicle of his convoy was involved in an accident on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Yadadri-Bhavanagiri district.

The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m., when the convoy was crossing Dandu Malkapuram village.

Mr. Naidu was en route Hyderabad from Amaravati in his fleet of SUVs.

According to the Choutuppal police, the driver of the first vehicle in the convoy had applied sudden the brake suddenly to avoid a cow that came onto the highway. As a result, the second and third vehicles collided.

Mr. Naidu, who was in the fourth vehicle, escaped unhurt.

“Only the vehicles were damaged. Security officials also did not suffer any injuries. Mr. Naidu shifted then to the middle row, and resumed the journey,” the police said.