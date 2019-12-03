Lucky escape for bus passengers

Twenty-six passengers escaped miraculously when a private travels bus fell on its side on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Madanpally in Shamshabad in the late hours of Monday.

According to Shamshabad inspector R. Venkatesh, the accident took place around 11 p.m. when the bus driver, Jaganand (26), a native of Bidar in Karnataka, applied brakes suddenly to avoid hitting another vehicle.

“As it was drizzling, the sleeper bus, belonging to Orange Tours and Travels, skidded, veered off the road, hit the compound wall of an open plot and fell on its side,” he said, adding that two passengers had minor injuries.

The bus driver had picked up passengers from their booking office at Kachiguda and was on its way to Bengaluru when the mishap took place. Later, the travel agency made alternate arrangements for the passengers’ journey. The bus was completely damaged.