Lucknow doctor brought to Hyderabad for lung transplant

She is battling COVID complications

A resident doctor from Lucknow, who has been battling for life after getting infected with COVID-19 nearly three months ago, was airlifted to Hyderabad to undergo lung transplantation at a corporate hospital here. Currently, the doctor, Sharda Suman, is on ECMO support.

The resident doctor from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow, contracted the infectious disease on April 14 when she was 32 weeks pregnant. As her health condition deteriorated, Dr Suman had to be put on ventilator support and an emergency C-Section surgery was performed on May 1. She was provided with ECMO support post delivery.

A three-member committee recommended that she should undergo lung transplantation. The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for the procedure, said sources.

Dr Suman has now been brought to KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad in an air ambulance to undergo the procedure. “A green corridor was formed with the help of Hyderabad Police department to bring the patient to the hospital without any delay,” informed a press release. It was learnt that the transplantation will be taken up after finding compatible lungs.