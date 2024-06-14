ADVERTISEMENT

L&T Technology Services, TiHAN Foundation of IIT Hyderabad to collaborate foster industry and academia advancement

Published - June 14, 2024 12:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Their engagement is designed to facilitate research and application of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything communication

The Hindu Bureau

Larsen & Toubro subsidiary L&T Technology Services and the NMICPS TiHAN Foundation, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on Thursday announced a collaboration to foster industry and academia advancement in the domains of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication.

Their engagement is designed to facilitate research and application of ADAS and CV2X technologies, with a focus on elevating road safety, efficiency and the overall driving experience. It seeks to harness the combined expertise of both entities to drive innovation and bring about transformative developments in connected vehicle ecosystems, the company said in a release.

The project will explore development of state-of-the-art features within Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as collision avoidance, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it will focus on the integration of AI-driven algorithms and sensor technologies to enhance real-time hazard recognition and response capabilities, as well as the research and development of robust communication frameworks for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything communication.

While L&T Technology Services is an engineering and R&D (ER&D) services company, the Department of Science and Technology, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS), had sanctioned Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) in the technology vertical of autonomous navigation and data acquisition systems. TiHAN at IITH is a multi-departmental initiative, the release said.

IITH Director B.S. Murty said the impact of the projects extend beyond the academic realm. “As we make strides in technology, we are not just advancing knowledge, we are shaping the future of transportation, influencing industry practices and contributing to societal well-being,” he said.

“The partnership with LTTS provides an opportunity for our students to immerse in real-world industry projects, while equipping them with practical experience and expertise in developing pioneering solutions within the ADAS and CV2X domains,” said P. Rajalakshmi, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Project Director, NMICPS TiHAN Foundation at IIT-H.

“By harnessing our collective strengths, we aim to pioneer transformative solutions that will elevate the safety and efficiency standards of connected vehicles,” said Alind Saxena, ED and President – Mobility and Tech at LTTS.

