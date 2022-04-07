L&T bags order to construct Warangal super-speciality hospital

It will be the tallest hospital structure in the country

Larsen & Toubro has bagged an order from Telangana government to construct a super specialty hospital in Warangal.

The scope of work includes constructing a 1,750 bed super specialty hospital that is part of the Warangal Health City. Upon completion, this will be one of the biggest hospitals with modern facilities in the state and the tallest hospital structure in the country, the company said.

It said this announcing that the Health segment of the Business has secured the order from the State government to construct the super specialty hospital in Warangal on a Design and Build Turnkey basis with stringent timelines.

Apart from the 1,750 bed hospital block, which will have a configuration of basement, ground plus 23 floors, the project involves constructing other ancillary buildings. The total built up area of the buildings will be 1.65 million sq ft. The state-of-the-art facility covers specialty departments such as Anaesthesia, Dermatology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Pulmonary Medicine, Radiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, and other departments. It also includes LINAC, PET CT, 300 ICU Beds, 25 Modular OTs, Medical Equipment Supply, Installation, Testing and commissioning. Dharamshala, kitchen and dining block, creche, utility building will also come up in the total site area of 43 acres.

The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes and allied MEP services, including medical gas piping, modular OT, pneumatic tube system, including external road and landscaping works, L&T said in a release.