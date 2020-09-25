HyderabadHYDERABAD 25 September 2020 22:26 IST
Comments
LRS pleas to be heard on Oct. 8
Updated: 25 September 2020 22:26 IST
Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to State government in a PIL petition filed by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy challenging the recently issued Land Regularisation Scheme rules.
A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the HC Registry to tag the petition along with other petitions on the matter.
The matter was posted to October 8 for next hearing.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...