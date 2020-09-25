Hyderabad

LRS pleas to be heard on Oct. 8

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 25 September 2020 22:26 IST
Updated: 25 September 2020 22:26 IST

Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to State government in a PIL petition filed by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy challenging the recently issued Land Regularisation Scheme rules.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the HC Registry to tag the petition along with other petitions on the matter.

The matter was posted to October 8 for next hearing.

