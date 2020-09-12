LRS is nothing, but fleecing people: Jagga Reddy

People are already short of money due to COVID-19, says Congress MLA

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy said that the land regularisation scheme of the State government has burdened the poor and middle class people and he would raise the issue in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, he objected to the government’s ‘threats’ that plots would not be registered if the LRS fee is not paid. People who bought 200 yards with their hard-earned money or through loans are being forced to pay more than ₹ 40,000 and this is unacceptable, he said.

People who took permission for the layouts and sold the plots are supposed to clear the LRS. The government has spared them and is now burdening the people, he added. The Congress MLA said people were already short of money due to COVID-19-induced situation for the last six months. Many have lost employment and are barely surviving and it is not fair for the government to bring the scheme now when they can’t generate money. “Middle-class people and salaried class will be the worst sufferers as they buy such plots with loans and savings. The government can’t fleece them if it needs money,” he said.