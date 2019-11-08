LRS deadline extended till December-end

In a reprieve to thousands of applicants of Layout Regularisation Scheme in GHMC, HMDA and other urban local body limits, the State government has issued orders extending the application processing deadline to December 31.

This will be applicable only to applications received before December 31, 2016, the last date fixed for the scheme when it was last announced.

After several extensions, the previous processing due date was fixed for October 31, 2018, which was construed to be final. However, it has come to the notice of the government that a few more LRS applications are still pending for various reasons such as want of NOC from Revenue and Irrigation authorities, and payment of balance amounts.

Disposal would be limited to applications received before the original deadline, and where the LRS amount, NOC from other departments or required documents are due from applicants.

In respect to LRS applications pending for want of NOC from other departments, the Planning staff of the ULB concerned would have to pursue with the department concerned.

LRS mela on Nov. 30

Following the orders, GHMC has announced an LRS mela on November 30 in all its circle offices.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, during a special review meeting with Town Planning officials on Friday, said that people may come to the circle offices with documents and get their applications cleared.

GHMC has received a total of 85,291 applications, out of which LRS proceedings were issued for 28,935. A total of 20,425 applications were rejected, while 25,726 have been informed of documentary shortfall. The remaining are yet to be processed.

A total of 2,516 applicants have re-applied with the shortfall documents after the previous deadline, which too will be included for processing now.

HMDA too has issued orders for processing pending applications. A total of 36,000 applications are pending within its limits, out of which, 17,000 had received the stamp of approval but could not be cleared as applicants had not paid fee within due date. Now, they would be informed through SMSs. Still, 9,000 more applications are pending for want of required documents. Instructions were issued for opening the online payment mode on November 11 and citizen facilitation centres on November 13.