LRS applicants can pay fee with interest

HYDERABAD

19 February 2020 22:06 IST

HMDA has announced that it is providing an opportunity to people to get their plots regularised under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) after payment of interest along with fee.

The offer is open for a total of 13,576 applicants who got notice for fee payment by the recent deadline of January 31, but could not pay the fee or part thereof for various reasons.

As per the offer, the applicants can pay 10% interest rate over the approval fee calculated from the date of intimation, and get their plots regularised, a statement said.

