LPG refills turn dearer, hover close to ₹750 each

A domestic cooking gas cylinder now costs ₹746.50 in Hyderabad following the national oil marketing companies on Tuesday increasing the price by ₹50 per refill.
It is for the second time this month that the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were increased. Together, the hike thus far this month has been ₹100 per refill for households that either have given up subsidy or not eligible to get cooking gas at subsidised prices.
Eligible households can draw up to 12 refills a year and the subsidy component is credited directly into the bank account. Beyond the 12 cylinders, they have to purchase domestic, non-subsidised refills, which in Hyderabad since Tuesday costs ₹746.50.
On December 2, the oil companies had increased the price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinders by ₹50. Noting that it is for the first time, cooking gas refill prices were increased twice in a month, Telangana LPG Distributor’s Association general secretary K. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the hike comes in the backdrop of rising crude oil prices.
Commercial, 19-kg LPG cylinder prices have also been increased, like domestic refills, for the second time this month. From ₹1,368 in November, the 19-kg cylinder price increased to ₹1,445 on December 2 and ₹1,481 on December 15.
