Hyderabad

LPG refills turn dearer, hover close to ₹750 each

A domestic cooking gas cylinder now costs ₹746.50 in Hyderabad following the national oil marketing companies on Tuesday increasing the price by ₹50 per refill.

It is for the second time this month that the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were increased. Together, the hike thus far this month has been ₹100 per refill for households that either have given up subsidy or not eligible to get cooking gas at subsidised prices.

Eligible households can draw up to 12 refills a year and the subsidy component is credited directly into the bank account. Beyond the 12 cylinders, they have to purchase domestic, non-subsidised refills, which in Hyderabad since Tuesday costs ₹746.50.

On December 2, the oil companies had increased the price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinders by ₹50. Noting that it is for the first time, cooking gas refill prices were increased twice in a month, Telangana LPG Distributor’s Association general secretary K. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the hike comes in the backdrop of rising crude oil prices.

Commercial, 19-kg LPG cylinder prices have also been increased, like domestic refills, for the second time this month. From ₹1,368 in November, the 19-kg cylinder price increased to ₹1,445 on December 2 and ₹1,481 on December 15.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 11:56:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lpg-refills-turn-dearer-hover-close-to-750-each/article33349785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY