LPG price rise: domestic refill now ₹1,155 in Hyderabad

March 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Public sector oil marketing companies on Wednesday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for households across the country by ₹50 per 14.2 kg cylinder and by ₹351.50 for the 19-kg LPG refill used by commercial establishments.

Consequently, the domestic cylinder’s price in Hyderabad went up to ₹1,155 as against ₹1,105 previously.

Price of the 19-kg LPG cylinder, meant for use by commercial establishments such as tea stalls, eateries and restaurants, following the increase, touched ₹2,325 each (earlier ₹1,973.50) in Hyderabad, said Telangana LPG Distributors Association president K.Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In comparison to four major metros, LPG prices in Hyderabad are the highest and thus bound to put more strain on the household budget that already is feeling the heat of increase in the prices of daily use items and interest rate on car as well as home loans. Eating out for families is also likely to be expensive if hotels pass on the hike in commercial cylinder prices.

Post the increase on March 1, the price in Delhi is ₹1,103 (from ₹1,053), Kolkata ₹1,129 (from ₹1,079), Mumbai ₹1,102.50 (from ₹1,052.50) and Chennai ₹1,118.50 (₹1,068.50).

The oil companies had previously increased domestic LPG price by ₹50 per cylinder with effect from July 6. While both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders are subject to monthly revision, the former is often left unchanged for months. Though there is a subsidy provided on 12 domestic LPG cylinders every year, the number of eligible households is relatively small.