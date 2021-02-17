LPG, fuel prices on the boil

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021 00:15 IST

Second time cooking gas prices increased this month

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders supplied to households cost ₹821.50 each in Hyderabad in the wake of national oil marketing companies increasing the price by ₹50 per refill on Monday.

It was for the second time cooking gas prices were increased this month – on February 4 they were raised by ₹25. But it was not the first time the oil companies had moved away away from the practice of revising the prices once a month. In December, the prices went up twice by ₹50.

For households in the city, this meant that the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder that they had ordered for ₹646.50 in November is now expensive by ₹175.

Advertising

Advertising

How much of the incremental portion will be returned to consumers, eligible to get subsidy, by way of direct benefit transfer is unclear now. Sources in the LPG trade say those eligible were until recently getting ₹40 credited to their bank accounts by way of the subsidy transfer. Usually it takes 3-4 days after price change that more clarity is available on the subsidy.

Sources claim that the households seem to be adjusting to the frequent revision in the prices. In 2020, the cost of a refill in the city went up from ₹769 in January to ₹917.5 in February. For the next few months, which in the face of pandemic and declining demand saw international crude prices tumbling, the cooking gas cylinder prices were reduced to ₹862 in March; ₹796.50 in April; and ₹589.5 in May. In June, the price increased to ₹641 thus beginning a trend of upward revisions.

At current level, the price of refill is less than ₹180 away from the ₹1,000 a cylinder mark. The firming up propane and butane – which together constitute bulk of LPG — prices globally is expected to further push up the cooking gas cylinder cost for households in coming days. Oil companies calculate the prices based on the international prices as well as the US dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Spiralling LPG prices is bound to be a cause of concern for households already worrying about the rising fuel prices and the cascading impact it is having on the price of several other products and services. Petrol in particular is expected to touch ₹100 a litre. On Tuesday per litre price of petrol in Hyderabad was ₹92.82, while for the same quantity of diesel it was ₹86.91.