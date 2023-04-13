LPG cylinder blast: Three tribal families lose sole breadwinners

April 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The horrific gas cylinder explosion at Cheemalapadu village in Khammam district on Wednesday, which left three villagers dead and four others seriously injured, snatched away the sole breadwinners of three tribal families. The small village, surrounded by several tribal habitations in Karepalli mandal, plunged into gloom following the tragedy.

The explosion is believed to have occurred when sparks from firecrackers being burst near the venue of BRS’ ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ on Wednesday fell on an empty hut with an LPG cylinder inside.

Two BRS cadre—Banoth Ramesh (40) and Ajmeera Mangu (38)—suffered deep cuts on their legs after having been hit by pieces of the exploded cylinder. They succumbed on Wednesday afternoon. Another injured—Dharmasoth Lakshman (56)—died while he was being taken to Hyderabad in an ambulance late on Wednesday night.

Two of the four seriously injured persons, including a migrant labourer from Maharashtra, lost their legs, and a severely injured head constable had to undergo amputation of his left leg, sources said.

A bandh was observed in the mandal headquarters town of Karepalli on Thursday in response to a call given by the CPI (ML) Praja Pandha and various organisations demanding a detailed inquiry into the incident and adequate succour to the bereaved families of the victims and the injured.

The Karepalli police have registered a case under CrPC Section 174 and launched an inquiry.

Visit by politicians

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdary, former Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narsaiah and Telangana Girijana Sangham district general secretary Bukya Veerabhadram were among those who visited the spot of the explosion and consoled the families of the deceased on Thursday.

Mild tension prevailed at Karepalli when Congress cadres, accompanying Ms. Renuka Chowdary, raised slogans on being reportedly stopped by police from proceeding to Cheemalapadu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gummadi Narsaiah, in a statement, demanded that the State government sanction ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job to the next of kin of those killed in the explosion. He also sought a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh and free medical treatment to the injured.

He alleged that the incident occurred owing to negligence on the part of the organisers of the political meeting in taking proper safety precautions during the bursting of firecrackers.