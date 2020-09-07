Low turnout of commuters at L.B.Nagar Metro station

HYDERABAD

Hardly 20-30 for each trip, say staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail

Crowds were very sparse at the L.B.Nagar metro rail station on the first day of resumed operations post COVID-19 lockdown. Even during peak hours during morning and evening, there were hardly any crowds at the station.

According to the staff, the maximum number of people in an hour did not exceed 20 to 30 the whole day.

Trains largely left the station empty, with only about three to four commuters visible in each coach. Staff outnumbered the commuters.

“Our office did not grant work from home even during the peak stage of the pandemic. I had been a regular commuter on metro rail, and used two wheeler after the shut down. Now I have returned, and I am satisfied with the measures they have taken, such as checking temperature, and compulsory wearing of mask,” said M. Kishen, employee of a pharmaceutical company.

A vertical sanitiser dispenser is placed near the security check at the concourse level, and a thermal scanner is being used to check the temperature of each entrant. Staff were seen sanitising the frequently touched surfaces.