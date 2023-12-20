GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cold wave conditions sweep Adilabad

December 20, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Most parts of the erstwhile composite Adilabad district continued to shiver under cold wave conditions.

There was no respite from the shivering cold in Adilabad as the minimum temperature plummeted to below double digit.

The district recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)’s weather report.

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal logged a minimum temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius and 11.0 degree Celsius, respectively during the 24-hour period.

The minimum temperature in Adilabad is expected to be in the range of 8.2 degree Celsius to 9.8 degree Celsius in the next three days.

